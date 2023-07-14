Arrest made in Gilgo Beach serial murders, suspect in custody

An arrest has been made in connection with a string of slayings of sex workers whose remains were found along a seaside highway, according to multiple reports.

Police on Long Island, New York, allegedly have a suspect in custody in connection with the Gilgo Beach murders, NBC News reported Friday. Suffolk County police and the Suffolk County district attorney are investigating.

The suspect is reportedly from Massapequa, in neighboring Nassau County, NBC reported.

At least 11 sets of human remains have been discovered along Ocean Parkway, near Gilgo Beach, since 2010, according to Suffolk County police.

The victims known as the “Gilgo Four” — Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Lynn Costello — were found across a quarter-mile area of the parkway. Each of them had disappeared between 2007 and 2010.

Their bodies were discovered in December 2010 during the search for the remains of Shannan Gilbert, a 23-year-old sex worker living in Oak Beach when she disappeared. According to police, Gilbert was last seen running through the gated community of Oak Beach after leaving the home of a client.

The search for her led to the grim discovery of multiple possible victims in the Gilgo Beach area of the Ocean Parkway. In addition to the Gilgo Four, police discovered partial remains belonging to Jessica Taylor in 2011, as well as the remains of Valerie Mack.

Police also discovered a female toddler, a woman believed to be the toddler’s mother, and an Asian male who has not been identified.

This is a developing story.

