Active Shooter Situation at Manufacturing Plant in Georgia — What to Know

Authorities say there’s an active shooter incident down in Conyers, Georgia. At least one person has been shot. Here’s what we know about the ongoing situation.

Dart Container Corporation says a gunman entered manufacturing facility in Conyers, Georgia, this morning and shot an employee; building has been evacuated; sheriff’s office says search ongoing for suspected gunman — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 13, 2019

A suspect allegedly shot an employee at the Dart Container manufacturing plant in Conyers, Goergia. Investigators are looking for the suspect. The victim was taken to a hospital, says the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE: PIO with the Rockdale Co. Sheriff’s says the employee who was shot at the Dart plant was taken to the hospital. The shooter ran from the scene. Deputies are actively looking for him now. Stay with @wsbtv for updates. https://t.co/qaa4pvr1gn — Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) December 13, 2019

Here’s what deputies are saying at this time:

RCSO Deputies are currently at the Dart company on GA-HWY 138 where shots have been reported. We ask the community to stay clear of that area as this is still a very active scene and we are still trying to gather more details. Nearby schools have been placed on lockdown as a precaution and a person of interest has been identified. Please be patient as we work to obtain more details and information as it relates to this ongoing situation.

Local schools are on lockdown, according to the Twitter account for Rockdale County Schools.

Rockdale County High School, Rockdale Magnet School, C.J. Hicks Elementary, & Transportation offices are on lockdown due to police activity in the area. All of our students & staff are safe. No visitors are allowed on campus at this time. We will keep you updated. — Rockdale Co. Schools (@RockdaleSchools) December 13, 2019

[Image via Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office]