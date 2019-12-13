Featured Posts

Active Shooter Situation at Manufacturing Plant in Georgia — What to Know

by | 9:45 am, December 13th, 2019

Authorities say there’s an active shooter incident down in Conyers, Georgia. At least one person has been shot. Here’s what we know about the ongoing situation.

A suspect allegedly shot an employee at the Dart Container manufacturing plant in Conyers, Goergia. Investigators are looking for the suspect. The victim was taken to a hospital, says the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Here’s what deputies are saying at this time:

RCSO Deputies are currently at the Dart company on GA-HWY 138 where shots have been reported. We ask the community to stay clear of that area as this is still a very active scene and we are still trying to gather more details. Nearby schools have been placed on lockdown as a precaution and a person of interest has been identified. Please be patient as we work to obtain more details and information as it relates to this ongoing situation.

Local schools are on lockdown, according to the Twitter account for Rockdale County Schools.

