These Guys Calculated How Many Crimes Were Committed In GOT ‘The Long Night’ Under US Law

How long would your favorite Game of Thrones characters be in jail for their crimes during ‘The Long Night’? Jesse and Andrew from the Law&Crime podcast, Guys Who Law, broke down each crime that was committed during episode three, and what kind of jail time and/or fines would be applicable under relevant U.S. and international laws today. Here’s some of the highlights:

Animal Cruelty

Why was Jon’s direwolf, Ghost, fighting? And why was he in the front lines?? That has to count as animal cruelty, specifically dog-fighting, for which punishments differ in each state. Federal laws make organizing a dog-fight a felony, which is punishable by up to three years in prison, and a $250,000 fine for each offense. Jon’s going to need to cough up a pretty penny.

Incest (technically before episode 3)

This one seems like a gray area, since Jon and Daenerys didn’t actually know they were related. In New York, people who commit incest and know of their relation can be jailed for 10-25 years. Since it seems like they didn’t know though, so they might be off the hook.

Murder

Obviously. A lot of people are going to jail for a long time.

Necromancy

Okay, this one technically isn’t illegal, but back in puritan colonial days, you would definitely have been labeled a witch and burned at the stake for raising the dead. Although it might not have worked on the Night King..

Arson

That Night King…lighting Winterfell up with his dragon’s blue flames. “Mr. King” could be guilty of felony arson, which can be punishable by anywhere from one year to life depending on the degree of arson. It’s also illegal to set your own property on fire, even if it’s to avoid White Walkers. The Starks are looking at up to a year in jail, as well as possible fines

