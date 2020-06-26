All Four Ex-Minnesota Cops Charged in George Floyd Murder Consent to Video Coverage of Trials

All four of the former Minneapolis police officers accused of murdering or playing a role in the murder of George Floyd have agreed to allow their court proceedings be televised. That’s according to a document filed in court Friday morning.

The decision by the defendants clears a significant procedural hurdle to public access in the closely watched cases against Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Kiernan Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng. However, the state has yet to grant similar consent.

According to the document, filed in the case against J. Alexander Kueng:

Counsel has consulted with the attorneys for each defendant and informs this Court that all Defendants are requesting and consenting to video and audio coverage of pre-trial and trial proceedings regardless of any objection from the State of Minnesota. The State of Minnesota has been consulted, but has yet to take a position. The Defendants argue that this relief is necessary to provide the Defendants with a fair trial in light of the State’s and other governmental actors multiple inappropriate public comments and to assure on open hearing in light of the ongoing pandemic.

Minnesota in recent years decided to allow cameras in its courtrooms, but only with the consent of all parties in a matter. It is rare for all parties to consent to cameras in court.

[image via Facebook video screen capture]

