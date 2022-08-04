Citing Judge’s Recent Ruling, Visa Cuts Ties with Pornhub’s Advertising Platform

Visa Inc. announced Thursday it will no longer allow Pornhub’s advertising platform to use its services, citing a judge’s recent decision that a lawsuit related to child pornography adequately alleges Visa continues to do business with the website despite “knowledge of its illicit nature.”

Alluding to the broad attention the ruling has drawn, a statement from Visa CEO Alfred Kelly, Jr. said executives don’t typically comment on ongoing litigation but “[t]his situation, however, is different, and as CEO – and a father and grandfather – I feel compelled to speak out.”

Kelly said Visa “suspended sites that contained user-generated content in December 2020 and acceptance on those sites has not been reinstated.”

“Despite what you may have read in recent days, you cannot use your Visa card on Pornhub,” the statement reads.

But Kelly said the July 29 opinion from U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney “created new uncertainty” about the advertising platform for Pornhub’s parent company MindGeek, so Visa “will suspend TrafficJunky’s Visa acceptance privileges based on the court’s decision until further notice.”

“During this suspension, Visa cards will not be able to be used to purchase advertising on any sites including Pornhub or other MindGeek affiliated sites,” according to the statement.

