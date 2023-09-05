A 37-year-old man with numerous arrests and a lengthy history of using methamphetamine is under arrest in Florida for the death of his 16-year-old son, whom he allegedly murdered with an angle grinder on Labor Day morning.

Stephen Thomas Rodda picked up the power tool at a mobile home on Old Barrow Road in Lake Wales, murdered Stephen Lee Rodda, and then warned the boy’s grandfather not to go in the dining room inside the residence, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Monday.

“Once again, in just 8 days time, we have another parent who has murdered their child,” Judd said, referring to another shocking case in Polk County.

The victim was living with his grandfather Thomas Rodda, 65, to help him out while his grandmother in rehab, the sheriff said. According to investigators, the grandfather left at 8 a.m. to visit his wife in rehab and returned around 11 a.m. to the suspect saying: “I wouldn’t go in there if I were you. I killed someone. You may need to call the police.”

Sheriff Judd said that defendant Rodda showed up about a month ago, describing him as drifter who’s been in Washington, D.C., South Carolina, Texas, and Ohio.

Stephen Lee Rodda, a brother to three siblings, was a Frostproof High School student in the 11th grade and was studying to be an electrician. He was going to start work at Burger King as soon as next week, the sheriff said.

“It breaks our heart. There aren’t adequate words to explain how horrific this event is,” Judd said. “He was just a stand-up, stellar young man.”

“To have this individual murder his son is inexplicable,” the sheriff said.

The suspect fled the scene of the crime after talking encountering his father and we deputies caught him a mile west on Highway 60, Judd said. He was trying to leave the area, Judd said.

“You probably need to read me my rights,” Rodda said when he was caught, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff said that the defendant has been using meth since high school and that he’s had psychotic episodes.

Sheriff Judd said that Rodda’s criminal history can be found “all over the United States,” including South Carolina — where he had a warrant but was not extradited.

The sheriff said the motive behind the slaying is under investigation. Authorities are also investigating whether the defendant was under the influence of drugs at the time.

“We lost a great young man, and we’ve got an evil, evil man in custody, and we’re going to do our best to see that he spends the rest of his life in prison,” Judd said.

Polk County jail records show that defendant was booked at least two other times under the name Stephan Rodda in drug cases, once in 2022 and another time in 2016.

Jail records mostly contain entries under the name Stephen Rodda, with the same date of birth. The search turned up numerous mug shots spanning from 2008 to 2021.

