An Ohio woman who was accused of kidnapping and assaulting a 12-year-old boy took a plea deal and will walk free.

Reka Jarmon, 33, pleaded guilty to trespassing in a habitation and child endangerment on Dec. 5. She was charged in connection with an incident in February when she and 38-year-old DeMarcus Pleasure abducted Pleasure's 12-year-old nephew, brought him to another location, and poured bleach on his face. Pleasure pleaded guilty on Nov. 7 and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Love true crime? Sign up for our newsletter, The Law&Crime Docket, to get the latest real-life crime stories delivered right to your inbox.

As Law&Crime previously reported, Jarmon and Pleasure went to the home where the 12-year-old boy lived on Feb. 22 and forced him into a car. The pair drove the boy to a second location, where they assaulted him by pouring bleach on his face, causing "injuries to his eyes and face." He has since recovered from his injuries.

During his sentencing hearing, Pleasure told the judge, "I made a mistake," and explained that he did not believe that forcing his own relative into a car would be considered kidnapping. He said of the victim, "I lived with this little boy. I raised him as my own."

More from Law&Crime: 'I made a mistake': Man kidnapped his 12-year-old cousin and poured bleach on his face

The Dayton Daily News and local CBS affiliate WHIO both reported that Dayton police said the boy might have been suspected of sexual assault, but this information was not confirmed.

Pleasure pleaded guilty to abduction, and charges of kidnapping and assault were dropped.

Jarmon also had charges of kidnapping, assault, and abduction dropped as part of her plea deal. A judge sentenced her to time served, allowing her to walk free.