A 23-year-old Minnesota woman is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death during a "stupid a— argument."

Katerina Ivanovna Markiv is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Quinton McKay Hughes at her apartment in St. Cloud. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, Hughes called 911 around 4 a.m. Monday to say he had been stabbed by accident following a "minor disagreement."

Dispatchers noted he began coughing and had trouble speaking. Markiv took over the call and said the stab wound was "at his left f—ing nipple." She allegedly apologized to Hughes during the phone call.

Cops rushed to the apartment in the 1200 block of Washington Memorial Drive where they found Hughes unresponsive on the floor with a stab wound and a "significant" amount of blood on him and the floor, the affidavit stated.

First responders performed CPR on him but they later pronounced him dead at the apartment.

After receiving her Miranda warnings, Markiv apparently told detectives she and Hughes worked together and they started dating in October. She said he picked her up from work the night before and they were spending the night at her apartment. She was drinking throughout the night. Markiv stated she wanted to "have fun" — meaning sex — with Hughes but he did not.

Markiv said this prompted a "stupid a— argument" that she "kinda f—ing made up in her head." She was trying to explain her side of the story but he kept "cutting her off" which "annoyed" her. The defendant was holding a knife and she swung it toward him, thinking she was going to just "scratch" the victim, per the affidavit.

"She stated, 'something in my head got triggered to where my f—in' hand just went forward and it f—ing shanked him and I'm like what the hell just happened?'" cops wrote. "Defendant further stated, 'it just happened. It literally just a reflex of mine. I sometimes don't even know my own strength either.'"

Markiv told Hughes to call 911 while she put pressure on his wound. She said she did not want the victim to die.

Investigators spoke with two of the suspect and victim's co-workers. One said Markiv would become "upset and very unhappy." The other employee said that Markiv told him last week that "she gets so crazy to the point she will kill somebody."

The defendant remains in the Stearns County Jail. Her next court date is slated for Monday.