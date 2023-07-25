Facing a maximum of life in prison for fatally dousing lye on her sleeping father, a Michigan woman sobbed, quoted the Bible and maintained her innocence. Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 19, got a year in prison with credit for time served, and she must serve five years of probation.

She appeared distraught at her sentencing hearing, as she did at her trial. The defendant emphatically denied that she took the life of Konrad Imirowicz, 64.

“The evil are ensnared by the transgressions of their lips, but the righteous escape from trouble,” she said in court on Tuesday, quoting Proverbs 12:13.

But prosecutors in the trial painted her as callous. They said she lied to investigators about how she learned about her father’s burns. In truth, when a friend called her about it, she scoffed and hung up the phone, the state said.

When investigators first spoke to her, they had not suggested that she threw things at her father. It was she who brought up throwing bread at him. She attempted to minimize her culpability, prosecutors said.

Authorities said that Imirowicz threw the lye on her father on Oct. 1, 2021. As the defense lawyer, Fred Miller, pointed out in closing arguments, the victim, heavily intoxicated with alcohol, told investigators he did not know who did it.

Konrad Imirowicz languished for months from his chemical burns and related complications until he was taken off life support and passed away three days later on March 6, 2022.

“I am the best parts of him,” Megan Imirowicz said. “I am his daughter. But without him, I don’t know who I am anymore.”

Jurors convicted her of unlawful possession or use of harmful devices/irritants causing death.

Defendant Imirowicz reiterated the issues at trial on Tuesday. She denied being “some monster, something I’m far from.”

