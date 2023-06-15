Jurors convicted a young Michigan woman on Thursday of throwing lye on her sleeping father, Konrad Imirowicz, causing his death. The defendant, Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 19, appeared distraught all day, tears sometimes flowing and her face scrunched in apparent anguish during closing arguments. Those tears flowed freely when hearing the guilty verdict for unlawful possession or use of harmful devices/irritants causing death.

She faces life in prison.

Prosecutors in Oakland County said that Imirowicz threw lye on her sleeping father on Oct. 1, 2021. Konrad Imirowicz, 64, initially survived but languished for months from the chemical burns and health complications. The father died on March 6, 2022, three months after being taken off life support and five months after the attack.

As his daughter’s defense lawyer, Fred Miller, pointed out in closing arguments, the victim told investigators he did not know who did it. Though Konrad Imirowicz described having one Smirnoff ice, authorities said he had a blood alcohol level of 0.3, close to four times the legal limit to drive, according to the defense.

Miller attacked the investigation as being sloppy and suggested that authorities got a false confession out of his client, who recently turned 18, by cornering her into a vehicle when questioning her.

“Their job’s to get a confession,” he said, adding that’s what authorities got.

But the prosecution said that when investigators first spoke to her, they had not suggested that she threw things at her father. It was she who brought up the throwing bread at him. She attempted to minimize her culpability, prosecutors said.

According to the prosecution, defendant Imirwicz lied to investigators about how she learned about her father’s burns. In truth, when a friend called her about it, she scoffed and hung up the phone, the state said.

“She’s trying to make herself look better here,” assistant prosecutor Jason DeSantis said.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 25.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]