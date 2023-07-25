Man charged with murder after shooting girlfriend in head, dumping her body at street intersection: Prosecutors

A Michigan man faces murder charges after prosecutors said he fatally shot his girlfriend in the head and dumped her body in a Detroit intersection.

Eugene Demarcus McKeithan, 31, was charged with first-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearms in the death of Veronica Smart, 34.

Detroit police were called at 1:08 a.m. on Thursday for a reported shooting at Marseilles and Minerva streets.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Smart’s body face down in the street, unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead on scene.

McKeithan was driving in the car with Smart when he allegedly shot and killed her before leaving her body in the street, prosecutors said in a press release.

“It is alleged that while driving near the intersection of Marseilles Street and Minerva Street, Defendant McKeithan fired a handgun, fatally wounding Ms. Smart,” the release stated. “It is further alleged that the defendant pulled the victim from the vehicle before fleeing the scene.”

Prosecutors said an investigation by the Detroit Police Department led to his arrest of the defendant later the same day.

He was arraigned and remanded to jail on Sunday in 36th District Court. The probable cause conference is scheduled for July 31. He was being held without bond at the Wayne County Jail, online records show.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

