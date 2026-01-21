Woman tried to 'sacrifice' 1-year-old by sitting on toddler's face: Police

A 37-year-old woman in Indiana is accused of trying to kill a 1-year-old child, allegedly sitting on the child's face and telling authorities she wanted to "sacrifice" the child.

Kendra Lee Proctor was taken into custody Sunday and charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of molesting a child under age 14, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a 911 call about a possible child molesting incident at a home in the 3500 block of Baltimore Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18, Indianapolis Fox affiliate WXIN reported.

Upon arriving at the address, first responders made contact with Proctor, an adult female witness, and the 1-year-old victim. The adult witness immediately told officers that she had walked in on Proctor sitting on the 1-year-old's face while naked below the waist, Cincinnati CBS and CW affiliate WKRC reported.

The adult witness explained to police that she and Proctor had just finished watching a "Godly" movie when Proctor began acting bizarrely and asking strange questions about the film. A short while later, the witness said she went to check on the toddler and found Proctor sitting on the child's face. The child was said to be "screaming bloody murder."

The witness said after seeing Proctor on the child, she "beat the f— out of" Proctor, WXIN reported.

Emergency medical personnel examined the victim at the scene and determined she was physically unharmed.

In an interview with police, the witness recalled that after she walked in on Proctor and the child, Proctor said, "I thought this is what you wanted me to do," and "this is what I'm supposed to do."

Investigators reportedly determined that Proctor may be schizophrenic. They also learned from the witness, whose discussion with investigators was recorded, that Proctor may have molested the 1-year-old victim.

The witness also claimed that Proctor had placed a hand over her mouth in an attempt "to sacrifice her."

During a post-Miranda interview, Proctor allegedly confirmed that she tried to kill the child, explaining that she hoped killing the child would cause the adult witness to kill her. However, when pressed for further details, Proctor was reportedly unable to provide a coherent response.

Proctor also reportedly confessed to police that she had made statements about wanting to sacrifice the 1-year-old.

Proctor was transported and booked into the Marion County Jail where she was being held without bond as of Wednesday morning.