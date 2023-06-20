Woman tried to lure 4-year-old away from home, claims she ‘pretended to be from CPS’ to ‘scare’ parents: Police

A 44-year-old Ohio woman was arrested this week for allegedly touching and “rubbing” a 4-year-old boy in front of his house, trying to lure the child to back to her home, then speaking to the child’s mother and entering their family residence under the guise of being a child services case worker.

Lisa Nacrelli was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count of criminal child enticement, the Norwood Police Department announced. Online court records show that Nacrelli was also charged with one count of impersonating an officer as well as one count of trespass in a habitation.

The boy’s father provided a signed statement to police stating that Nacrelli “walked up to my child” and began “talking to him and rubbing him.”

“She made by 4-year-old son uncomfortable to where he said ‘I want to go get my mom,'” the father wrote in an affidavit. “The woman…told my wife she works for CPS. She entered our home to look around and said she was checking [the] home for a ‘CPS call.'”

The charges against Nacrelli were bolstered by disturbing footage captured by a security camera outside of the family’s home on the afternoon of June 17.

The footage begins with the young boy sitting on a small orange bicycle in front of his house when a woman — allegedly Nacrelli — wearing dark sunglasses, a green top, and striped skirt approaches him and appears to bend over and speak with the child. Only seconds after stopping, the woman appears to start rubbing the child’s back with her hand.

After about one minute of indistinct conversation, the woman appears to start running her hands through the little boy’s hair. At this point, the child sounds like he asks the woman, “Who are you?” but her response is unclear.

The woman continues rubbing the boy’s head, neck, and back with her right hand until about the 3-minute mark of the footage, at which point the little boy throws his hands up in the air, gets off of his bike, and tells the woman that he has to go inside and get his mother.

Shockingly, the woman who approached the child waits outside expectantly and takes a pull from an electric smoking device until the boy returns and asks her name.

“My name is Lisa,” she replies. “Tell her, that I’m from CPS.”

Nacrelli then appears to have a brief interaction with the boy’s mother in which she again said that she was with “CPS” before exiting the frame in the direction of the home’s front door.

“She shows me a badge that says her name,” the boy’s mother said in an interview with Cincinnati ABC affiliate WCPO-TV. “She proceeds to rattle off my children’s names.”

The mother said that Nacrelli told her she was a CPS caseworker who was at the home for an official inspection in response to a complaint filed against her and her husband, saying she had to “make sure the children are safe for this home.”

After allegedly allowing Nacrelli to “inspect” the home and leave, the mother said she grew suspicious, emphasizing that the woman did not leave any contact information. She and her husband then reviewed the security footage and saw the woman inappropriately touching their son for several minutes before speaking with the mother.

“Everything was a lie, and now we’re sitting here on top of being enraged that this even happened, terrified because I don’t know what her plan was,” the boy’s father told the station. “I know that she told my son that she has a black vehicle and that there’s a really pretty car seat in it for him.”

The parents reportedly said that the woman asked their son to come home with her at least three times while talking to him outside.

In a signed statement obtained by Law&Crime following her arrest, Nacrelli allegedly said that she had been drinking alcohol since she woke up that morning and was only trying to “scare” the boy’s parents into providing better supervision of their child.

“I had been drinking since I woke up that morning,” the affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court states. “I walked to Kroger to get more beer on the walk home I saw a young child that I felt wasn’t being supervised so in an attempt to scare the parent I pretended to be from CPS.”

Nacrelli, who has not yet entered a plea, is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on $10,000 bond. Her next hearing is scheduled for June 29.

Nacrelli’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Law&Crime.

