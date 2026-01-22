A 33-year-old woman in Texas has been arrested after she allegedly became angry and threw boiling water on a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old.

Stacy L. Gilbert was taken into custody this week and charged with two counts of injury to a child — one recklessly causing bodily injury, one with intent to cause bodily injury — court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

Officers with the San Antonio Police Department responded to a 911 call regarding an injured juvenile at a residence in the 3800 block of Maverick Creek at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday local CBS affiliate KENS reported.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders located the toddler and the teen, both of whom appeared to be suffering from "burn wounds throughout their bodies," according to the San Antonio Express-News. Emergency medical services transported the boys to a local hospital for treatment.

Following a preliminary investigation, police alleged that Gilbert became angry at the boys for an unknown reason. While the boys were in their room, she allegedly went in and threw the boiling water on them.

The relationship between Gilbert and the victims was not immediately clear.

Gilbert was taken into custody early Tuesday morning on the aforementioned charges. Police emphasized that the investigation into the attack on the children remains ongoing and additional charges may be brought against the defendant.

Several of Gilbert's neighbors spoke to local ABC affiliate KSAT about the incident, with most saying it was horrific, but not entirely surprising. All of the interviewees spoke on the condition of anonymity.

"Your job is to care for these children, and that is treacherous to do something like that," one neighbor told the station.

Another said they could not imagine how anyone could throw boiling water on children, saying, "They're kids. There should be no reason."

A third neighbor told the station that police had been called on the house several times in the past and they recalled seeing the children playing outside in bare feet near broken glass.

Gilbert was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, where she was being held in lieu of $30,000 bond as of Thursday afternoon, records show. Should she be released, Gilbert is prohibited from possessing any firearms. She is currently scheduled to return to court for a pre-indictment hearing on April 20.

Gilbert has had a number of run-ins with the law, having previously been charged with abandoning a child, child endangerment, and deadly conduct in 2020. She also faced charges of assault causing bodily injury and making terroristic threats in 2021.