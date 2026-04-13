A New York woman allegedly got into a heated argument with a man who lived in the same house.

Lisa Decaprio, 59, was charged with arson and harassment after police said she was the aggressor in a domestic disturbance at a home on Neptune Avenue in Seaford, New York, on Friday. According to a press release from the Nassau County Police Department, officers responded to the home at 8:14 p.m. where Decaprio was fighting with a 63-year-old man. Police did not provide the man's name or his relationship with Decaprio, but said he was the target of a threat made by Decaprio, who said she was going to "burn the house down."

According to police, Decaprio and the man had a verbal argument that escalated when she started throwing items at the man. Police did not say what the fight was about. At some point, Decaprio allegedly lit a pillow on fire and threatened to burn the whole house down.

It was not specified who called 911.

Police said the fire was extinguished by the time first responders arrived at the home. The man was unharmed. Decaprio was arrested without incident the same day and taken to a hospital for evaluation before she was brought to jail. She was charged with arson and harassment.

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At her arraignment at Nassau County District Court on Saturday, Decaprio was granted $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 secured bond, or $50,000 partially secured surety bond. It was not clear if she was still in custody. She pleaded not guilty to both charges and is due to appear in court again on April 14.