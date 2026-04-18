A Florida woman is out on bond after she tried to kill her boyfriend during a fight they had over a TV, police said.

Teariney Dixon, 37, was arrested on April 11 in connection with a domestic violence incident at her boyfriend's apartment in Tallahassee, Florida. According to a probable cause affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime, the boyfriend called police to report that his girlfriend, identified as Dixon, was "destroying his apartment" and that they had gotten into a physical fight.

When officers from the Tallahassee Police Department arrived at the scene, they said: "There was blood all over the apartment."

Police said the boyfriend refused medical assistance after telling the officers that Dixon "cut him with a knife." According to the affidavit, Dixon and her boyfriend got into an argument when he accused her of seeing another man. The boyfriend became upset and told Dixon to leave the apartment, but she refused.

According to the affidavit, the boyfriend captured the entire argument and alleged physical altercation on surveillance video from inside his home and showed it to the officers. What ensued after the verbal argument and Dixon's refusal to leave was a drag-out fight that involved Dixon allegedly punching her boyfriend in the face, then locking him out of his own apartment.

After the boyfriend kicked his own door down to get back inside, Dixon was allegedly wielding a kitchen knife with a 5- to 7-inch blade. While holding the knife, Dixon was heard saying that she would not leave the apartment without things she believed were rightfully hers, including a black purse and a TV. The boyfriend told Dixon the purse was his because he bought it for her, so he grabbed it and poured out the contents.

Dixon then allegedly started making slashing motions at her boyfriend with the knife, cutting his finger. While still holding the knife, Dixon grabbed her boyfriend by his hair and tried sawing off his dreadlocks, police said. In response, the boyfriend removed Dixon's wig. At some point, police said he was able to get the knife away from Dixon and bring it back to the kitchen.

Dixon then gathered her belongings and went home.

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Police tracked Dixon down the same night and questioned her at her apartment. After being read her rights, Dixon allegedly provided a truncated version of what transpired at her boyfriend's apartment, but corroborated the story that they had argued over which items belonged to whom. Police said she claimed that she did not remember what happened and denied that she tried to kill her boyfriend.

Dixon was arrested at her home and charged with attempted murder. She was booked into the Tallahassee Detention Center on April 11 and posted bond the following day. Her next court date was not available.