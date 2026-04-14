A fight between a woman and a man at a Pennsylvania car wash ended when she drove into him and crashed, setting the vehicle on fire, authorities say.

Imani Walker, 27, faces several charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, accident involving personal injury, criminal mischief, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person. She posted a $75,000 bond, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

On Wednesday, 42-year-old Moctar Elias was working at a car wash on North Broad Street in Philadelphia NBC affiliate WCAU reported. That was when he said Walker — his ex-girlfriend of about five years — showed up in a Volkswagen Jetta and confronted him.

Video footage obtained by the outlet shows the two talking before Walker apparently slaps a coffee cup out of Elias' hand, leading to the two of them smacking each other. They end up on the ground, and at least two other people run to see what was happening.

The video then shows the woman get into her car and drive up to the man's vehicle, where she is seen using a hammer to smash it. Elias appears to run over and grabs the hammer from her and swings it at her car, and she reverses out of the way.

With distance between her vehicle and Elias, Walker allegedly speeds up and drives into him, sending him and her vehicle into a nearby wall and shattering her windshield. One co-worker appears to drag Elias from the vehicle, while another attempts to hold the woman before she leaves.

The car begins to catch on fire, with smoke billowing up into the air.

Elias was reportedly brought to an area hospital and treated for neck and leg injuries. Walker was arrested days later.

The victim told WCAU nothing like that had happened before between him and Walker. "We broke up, I don't know, maybe she [is going] through something," he said.

Walker is expected to reappear in court on April 24 for a preliminary hearing.