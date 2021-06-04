Woman Dies from Gunshot Days After Miami-Area Concert Mass Shooting: Police

*RELEASE OF VIDEO SURVEILLANCE* We are releasing video footage of the vehicle/subjects involved in the shooting that occurred in Northwest Miami-Dade on 5/30/21 that left two deceased and 21 others injured. Anyone with information is URGED to contact @CrimeStopper305 immediately. pic.twitter.com/X2jlxYFrEL — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 31, 2021

A woman died from injuries she sustained in a mass shooting that took place early Sunday in Miami-Dade County, Florida, police announced in an update on Thursday. The victim was identified as Shankquia L. Peterson, 32.

#BREAKING — Third person dies from Miami-Dade mass shooting. 32 year old Shankquia Peterson was among the 23 people shot early Sunday. https://t.co/FWE3nR2gZS — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) June 4, 2021

“Our family wants the gun violence to end, for these predators to be caught,” Peterson’s family said in a statement, according to Click Orlando. “This shooting has shaken the family to its core.”

Peterson is one of three people who have died after several shooters opened fire at the El Mula Banquet Hall in the city of Hileah, where there was a concert last weekend. Police released video (see above) of the unidentified suspects on Monday, showing three shooters. The suspect vehicle was a white Nissan Pathfinder.

“Investigators have confirmed that from the onset of this investigation, there were multiple shooters from various locations,” officers said in their new update. “Detectives continue to follow all leads in an effort to identify all parties involved.”

A second vehicle was involved, police have said. Police also said more than 20 people were injured.

My deepest condolences to Shankquia’s family on this heartbreaking news. To their families and all those affected — @MiamiDadePD is working tirelessly to find the killers and bring justice. If anyone has any information that can help, we urge you to contact @CrimeStopper305. https://t.co/Sy7TbkAREK — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) June 4, 2021

The other victims who died have been publicly named as Desmond Owens and Clayton Dillard III, both 26.

“Y’all took something that was given to me as a gift,” Dillard’s father Clayton Dillard Sr. cried out during an emotional press conference on Monday. “Whoever did this will burn!”

Owens’ mother, like Dillard’s father, has to bury a child.

“No parent should have to bury a child,” Melanie Bruton said, according to NBC Miami.

Owens was a father of two.

