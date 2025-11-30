A woman in Pennsylvania who was on her lunch break got hit and killed on Thanksgiving by a driver who then sped off and nailed another motorist with his Honda Accord, leaving them with neck and back injuries, cops say.

Rosa Mar Espinosa Rodas, 41, was crossing Market Street at 36th Street in Philadelphia when Shamir Miller, 30, mowed her down with his 2012 Accord and sped off, according to local CBS affiliate KYW. Miller allegedly continued driving down Market Street and then struck a 2013 Buick LaCrosse just two blocks away near 34th Street, KYW reports.

After allegedly hitting the Buick, cops say Miller got out of his Honda and tried to run away from the crash. He was apprehended near 32nd and Market Streets by officers after a foot chase, according to KYW.

Paramedics quickly arrived at the scene after the hit-and-run on Espinosa Rodas, but they were unable to resuscitate her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized with neck and back injuries. She was listed as being in stable condition over the weekend.

According to reports, Espinosa Rodas worked near the intersection where the hit-and-run happened and had just left her place of employment to go on her lunch break. Nicaraguan media outlets, including Articulo 66 and Pixel Channel Nicaragua, describe her as a Nicaragua native who was living and working in Philadelphia. The outlets, along with local ABC affiliate WPVI, allege that Miller was speeding and driving recklessly before the hit-and-run occurred. Police have not released any information on what caused the crashes.

Espinosa Rodas' family is reportedly trying to raise money to have her body returned to Nicaragua, where they plan to bury her.

Miller has been charged with murder, homicide by vehicle, and aggravated assault in connection with the two alleged incidents. It is unclear when his next court date is.