A man faces attempted murder charges in the stabbing of his mother, who, conscious, alert, and with a large kitchen knife protruding from her head, told arriving officers on her front lawn that her son attacked and beat her in the kitchen, police said.

Kyle A. Braun, 31, faces charges in the attack on his mother, Susan Early, 59, at her home in Brownsburg, Indiana, just north of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers found Early lying in her front yard, with neighbors tending to her, authorities said. She appeared to have suffered multiple stab wounds, and a large kitchen knife protruded from her head.

“It was quite miraculous that she was able to remain conscious and alert enough to be able to identify her attacker,” Brownsburg police Capt. Jennifer Barrett told Indianapolis’ Fox59.

Early was hospitalized in critical condition.

Braun was arrested in the neighborhood after a brief search, officials said. Neighbors told police the suspect had run out of the home and told them which way he went.

Braun was treated at a hospital for superficial wounds to his hand before being booked with no bond into the Hendricks County Jail on charges of attempted murder and two counts of battery by bodily waste on an officer, online jail records show.

That last charge stemmed from him allegedly spitting on an officer while in custody, FOX59 reported.

In an email, Barrett confirmed to Law&Crime that Braun has a warrant for failure to appear for a battery case out of Ohio. He also has an active nationwide warrant for a parole violation stemming from a burglary charge in Ohio, she said.

He was placed in a mental health facility in Ohio on March 21 but cut his GPS monitor off. He was last seen there on March 23, she said.

