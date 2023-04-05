Woman allegedly stabbed her fiancé to death, claimed she tried to stitch him up

A Texas woman is accused of stabbing her fiancée to death in their home. The defendant, Liliana Cervantes, 25, allegedly said she blacked out during the incident and that she then attempted to stitch up Nathan Bryan Freeman, 32.

“The officer stated that she woke up with water being splashed on her and the baby, and she blacked out again,” an officer said in court, according to KTRK. “The next thing she remembers (is) trying to stitch the complainant up and calling 911.”

Houston cops initially announced Freeman’s March 20 death in a statement last month, though they did not name anyone involved. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, officers said. Cervantes was arrested Monday, according to online jail records.

Documents said Cervantes stabbed Freeman with a butcher knife. Authorities described her as “highly intoxicated.”

Freeman’s mother Tessa Freeman told KTRK he and Cervantes met through Facebook and were together for two years. They shared a daughter, age 6 months.

She said things seemed to be going well and did not see any signs of trouble.

“My husband and I went to visit them for Thanksgiving, and they seemed perfectly happy,” she said. “We had dinner with her parents and it was great. They just moved to the apartment. We had a great time.”

But authorities claim Cervantes took Freeman’s life at their apartment while their daughter and Cervantes’ 4-year-old daughter from another relationship were at home.

Nathan Freeman sustained three stab wounds. One was in his chest. Authorities did not immediately suggest a motive.

“I don’t believe her. I don’t believe anything she says,” Tessa Freeman reportedly said. “I think she was just making it up to try to cover her butt, so yeah, I got to get justice for my son now.”

Now she wants to get custody of her granddaughter. The baby and the 4-year-old child are reportedly with Cervantes’ family.

“Since she is being charged, I want my grandbaby,” Tessa Freeman told the outlet “That is the only thing I have from my son.”

A GoFundMe campaign to pay for Freeman’s memorial raised $7,270 of a $10,000 goal as of Wednesday.

“Nathan will be truly missed,” his cousin Kendra Cranston wrote. “He was a father of three beautiful girls! He was full of life and now gone to soon!”

