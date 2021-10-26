Witness Who Allegedly Told Cops Bloody Carpet Was Really Covered in Human Feces from ‘Deviant’ Sex Act Will Plead the Fifth

A Massachusetts man and key witness in his girlfriend’s upcoming murder trial does not want to talk about his or her defecatory sexual habits — even though he previously told police about exactly that.

Julia Enright, 24, an alleged dominatrix, is accused of murdering her former classmate, 20-year-old Brandon Chicklis, on June 23. 2018.

One major part of the prosecution’s case concerns a replaced carpet in the treehouse where the victim is believed to have been killed. During an initial police interview, Enright’s boyfriend, John Lind, told investigators that the textile had recently been replaced because a sex act between the two resulted in damage from human feces.

A May 2019 article from the Worcester, Mass. Telegram & Gazette notes:

When questioned by police, Ms. Enright’s boyfriend, John Lind, said he and Ms. Enright had spent time in the tree house in recent months and that they would cut each other there and smear blood over each other’s bodies, according to the affidavit [by State Trooper Matthew Prescott]. Mr. Lind related that the tree house needed to be cleaned because he had defecated in it during sexual activity with Ms. Enright, the affidavit states.

According to investigators, a receipt from Home Depot for new carpeting suggests the replacement was purchased on June 26, 2018.

“The video and transaction data was obtained from Home Depot and it shows Julia Enright purchasing the carpeting,” Prescott wrote in that court document. “She appeared to be alone.”

Chicklis was last seen alive on June 23, 2018 and reported missing the day after that. His car was found on June 29, 2018 parked at a supermarket in nearby New Hampshire. The deceased’s corpse was discovered on July 10, 2018–wrapped in trash bags and blankets.

Lind has not been charged with a crime in connection to the case. Prosecutors allege that Enright lured her victim to the treehouse in order to satisfy what, in her own words, by way of a contested journal entry, was an “insatiable curiosity to kill a person.”

At a hearing on Monday, Lind told the court that he intended to plead the Fifth Amendment in regard to his relationship and discussions with Enright and that he would only answer questions about his work and education if he is called as a witness.

During that hearing, Worcester Assistant District Attorney Terry J. McLaughlin read a lengthy list of questions he intended to ask Lind during trial, according to the Telegram & Gazette. In the end, the court ruled that most areas of questioning could validly be evaded by Lind if he asserted his right against self-incrimination.

Prosecutors are not relying on Lind’s testimony, however, and say they also have physical evidence in the form of DNA matches for Chicklis via blood found in the treehouse and the back of Enright’s car.

Earlier this month, Enright’s defense sought to suppress evidence of the accused’s so-called “deviant” sexual proclivities.

Additional alternative sexual practices said to have been engaged in by the defendant include collecting used condoms and blood samples, cutting and bloodplay, and BDSM generally. Prosecutors also allege that Enright collected animal organs, intentionally decayed dead animals to use their bones for art, and that she intentionally got pregnant and then obtained an abortion so she could obtain the bones of a fetus. That play for the fetus — said to have been facilitated by trying to “bribe” a Planned Parenthood employee — was unsuccessful.

“If the jurors hear this stuff, they’re going to think right away, ‘She’s a weirdo, she’s capable of doing anything,’” attorney Louis M. Badwey argued before the court — saying the inclusion of such evidence, including the journal entries, is immaterial and prejudicial.

Prosecutors say the evidence speaks to the manner in which the victim’s body was found and how he may have been killed.

Evidentiary hearings are still continuing apace and Worcester Superior Court Judge Daniel M. Wrenn has yet to rule on the extent of what jurors will hear about Enright’s alleged panoply of fetishes.

[image vis screengrab/WCVB]

