An Ohio woman who was upset that her estranged husband and new boyfriend were hanging out is headed to prison after opening fire on a house they were partying at and shooting a random guest.

Olivia Clendenin was sentenced to serve between 16 to 20 years in prison last week after being convicted in early February of attempted murder and other charges related to the gun attack.

"She drove through the front yard and fired shots toward the house," a Clearcreek Township police sergeant told reporters after the January 2024 shooting, according to the Dayton Daily News.

Clendenin was found guilty by a Warren County jury, which convicted her of four charges — two counts of felonious assault, discharging a firearm into a home, and the attempted murder charge, according to local NBC affiliate WLWT. "Clendenin may have started 2025 as a free person, but will spend the rest of 2026 and at a minimum the decade thereafter incarcerated for attempted murder at least one of her romantic interests — albeit striking and almost killing an innocent victim," Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell told local Fox affiliate WXIX in a statement announcing Clendenin's sentence.

Clendenin was accused of being upset with her estranged husband and new boyfriend after she spotted them hanging out at a New Year's Eve house party. She was also at the party and left angrily before returning around 5 a.m. to open fire on the home where it was being held, while driving her mother's 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

A 29-year-old man, identified by WLWT as Daniel Johnson — who spoke at Clendenin's sentencing on Thursday — was standing on the porch and wound up being shot in the abdomen.

"I had been invited over and was sitting on the porch minding my business," Johnson said. "The defendant was attempting to shoot at someone else, and I was the one who ended up being shot. In that moment, my life changed for reasons that have nothing to do with me."

Clendenin crashed her mother's Jeep after the shooting while fleeing. Police said she struck a guardrail and a utility pole while going around a curve.

Clearcreek police arrested Clendenin, who pleaded not guilty, at the crash scene. She was released after posting bail and was on electronic home detention, with a no-contact order in effect for witnesses involved in her case, before being sentenced.

"I would just like to say that I care deeply about my family, my friends, my business and those who rely on me in this world," Clendenin said at her sentencing hearing. "To Daniel, I am very, very glad that he is well after a difficult time he has been through, and I truly hope that he has a great future and I wish him nothing but the best in his future."