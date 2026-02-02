An Ohio woman who was upset that her estranged husband and new boyfriend were hanging out at a house party opened fire on the residence, shooting a random guest standing on the porch, according to prosecutors. She was convicted last week of attempted murder and other charges related to the gun attack.

"She drove through the front yard and fired shots toward the house," a Clearcreek Township police sergeant told reporters after the January 2024 shooting, according to the Dayton Daily News.

The wife, Olivia Clendenin, was found guilty last Friday by a Warren County jury, which convicted her of four charges — two counts of felonious assault, discharging a firearm into a home, and the attempted murder charge, according to local NBC affiliate WLWT.

Prosecutors accused Clendenin of being upset with her estranged husband and boyfriend after she spotted them hanging out at a New Year's Eve house party. She was also at the party and left angrily before returning around 5 a.m. to open fire on the home where it was being held, while driving her mother's 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

A 29-year-old man who was standing on the porch wound up being shot in the abdomen.

"Defendant attempted to cause the death of another by shooting a firearm from a motor vehicle," a grand jury report said, according to the Daily News. "Defendant caused serious physical harm to the person shot and was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the offense."

Clendenin crashed her mom's Jeep after the shooting while fleeing. Cops said she struck a guardrail and a utility pole while going around a curve.

Clearcreek police arrested Clendenin, who pleaded not guilty, at the crash scene. She was released after posting bail and has been on electronic home detention, with a no-contact order in effect for witnesses involved in her case.

A sentencing date has not been listed in her online case file yet.