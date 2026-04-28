A Wisconsin man is accused of confronting a driver in traffic for allegedly failing to use his turn signal, with cops saying he plunged a folding knife into the motorist's chest after they pulled over to fight each other.

"Use your f—ing turn signal!" Chad Norton, 28, screamed at the other driver, according to court documents obtained by local Fox affiliate WITI. "I'm going to beat your a—," Norton allegedly shouted while they were driving next to each other.

The victim told police he was driving in Racine with his girlfriend on April 23 when Norton suddenly confronted him in traffic about his driving etiquette. The victim admitted to telling Norton to pull over near the intersection of 12th Street and Washington Avenue and ordered him to "hop out" before they began fighting one another.

According to a criminal complaint, Norton and the man exchanged several punches and fought each other for about seven seconds. The victim said he didn't see a knife or realize he had been stabbed until after they were done and he returned to his car.

Norton allegedly admitted to carrying a folding knife but claimed he did not remember pulling it out. Norton accused the victim of being the aggressor and said he stabbed the man to "get him away from me," per the complaint.

The victim took himself to the hospital and was treated for puncture wounds and lacerations to his chest and arm, which required stitches, according to police. Video provided to cops allegedly shows Norton making multiple stabbing motions toward the man during their alleged fight.

Online court records show that Norton was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with use of a dangerous weapon and first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon. He was released on a $5,000 bond and is due back in court on Wednesday.