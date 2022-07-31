Professor Fatally Shot 18-Year-Old Woman Who Was Sitting in Parked Vehicle: Police

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A university professor shot and killed a young woman who was sitting in a parked vehicle, say police. Richard Sigman of the University of West Georgia was arrested for a count of murder, a count of a possession of a firearm during the commission of crime, and three counts of aggravated assault.

Police identified the victim as Anna Jones, 18.

Sigman allegedly got into an argument with a man at the Leopoldo’s pizza restaurant and threatened to shoot him. He later went to a parking deck, where he fired into a parked vehicle, killing occupant Jones, officers said.

From the Carrollton Police Department:

On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 12:27 A.M., officers responded to Tanner Medical Center regarding a female with a gunshot wound. Callers advised the incident occurred off Adamson Square in the courthouse parking deck. Preliminary information indicates that Sigman and another male got into a verbal altercation at Leopoldo’s. The male notified security that Sigman threatened to shoot him. Security approached Sigman, saw he had a weapon, and told him to leave. Sigman then left walking toward the parking deck. The investigation then indicates Sigman walked into the parking deck and began shooting into a parked vehicle striking the victim. Friends immediately drove her to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information contact the Carrollton Police Department at (770) 834-4451.

“All callers may remain anonymous,” they said.

A GoFundMe campaign to pay for Jones’ funeral raised $14,315 of a $7,500 as of Sunday.

Jones had recently graduated from high school.

“Anna loved this school and this community and she will be missed dearly by many,” the local Mount Zion High School said in a statement to Facebook. “Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time.”

This is 18-year-old Anna Jones. Carrollton PD says she was shot and killed by a college professor. Her friend Ethan sent me this pic of her, saying she “was a beautiful, sweet, caring girl…There are so many good qualities, no one could list them all.” @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/VrRops2qK9 — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) July 31, 2022

Police say a University of West Georgia professor shot and killed a freshman student in a parking garage in Carrollton early this morning. 18-year-old Anna Jones’ friends are speaking out tonight at 11 on @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/gHvUg6YaCK — Rob DiRienzo (@RobDiRienzo) July 31, 2022

Sigman was fired, according to WGCL. Jones was going to attend the university.

“The University of West Georgia has learned of the loss of one of its students, Anna Jones, who passed away following an off-campus incident earlier today,” the school said in a statement obtained by the outlet. “UWG has terminated the employment of Richard Sigman and continues to work with the city of Carrollton Police Department, which leads this ongoing investigation. On behalf of the university, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to Anna’s family and many friends,” said Dr. Brendan Kelly, UWG’s president. “We know this news is difficult to process and affects many members of our university community. We ask that you keep Anna’s family, friends, and all who have been touched by this tragedy in your thoughts during this tremendously difficult time.” Counseling and support services are available to all UWG students, faculty, and staff. Resources may be found at westga.edu/wellness. Students may call the UWG Counseling Center 24/7 by calling 678-839-6428 and selecting option 2.”

[Screenshot via WXIA]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]