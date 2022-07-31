Man Shot Woman in Neck, But the Bullet Fatally Struck Him on Exit: Police

A man shot a woman, only for the bullet to hit him too, according to cops in Dallas, Texas. He died. Officers identified the man as Byron Redmon, 26.

“On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:39 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Medical District,” cops said in a press statement on Sunday. “When officers arrived they could see a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment. No one was located inside the apartment. At the same time, a call came in at a nearby hospital of a male and a female found outside in a vehicle, with gunshot wounds.”

Officers said Redmon shot the woman in the neck. That round exited her and hit him in the leg, cops said.

“The preliminary investigation determined at the apartment, the male, Byron Redmon, 26, shot the adult female victim in the neck,” police said. “The bullet then exited and hit Redmon in the leg. Redmon died at the hospital.”

The investigation is ongoing under case number 137373-2022 https://t.co/rVDhHN0sM6 — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) July 31, 2022

Police did not release information specifically on how the bullet struck Redmon. They also did not detail why the shooting happened in the first place, or how Redmon and the woman knew each other, if at all.

The Dallas Police Department did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for more information.

[Image via Dallas Police Department]

