Trial Date Set for Wisconsin Woman Who Allegedly Murdered and Dismembered Lover, Leaving His Mother to Find the Head

The Wisconsin defendant in a horrific murder case is set to face jurors after a court once again determined her to be competent to face charges. The trial for Taylor Denise Schabusiness, 25, is set to begin March 6, 2023, online records show.

This happens as Judge Thomas Walsh denied a motion from her attorney Quinn Jolly to get an opinion from another psychiatrist, according to WLUK. Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly killing Shad Thyrion, 25, in February.

The man’s mother found his decapitated head in a bucket down in the basement of her home, according to Brown County authorities. The woman had been out with her boyfriend while Thyrion and Schabusiness were in the basement.

Schabusiness allegedly told investigators at another home that she went “crazy” during drug-fueled sex with the victim. According to this version of events, the man put a chain around his neck as part of a sex act. She allegedly said she did not intend to kill him but that she liked choking him and kept doing so, the court records said. She allegedly described the killing as random and yet she continued choking Thyrion after began coughing up blood.

From the complaint:

The Victim coughed up blood and she was just waiting for him to die while she was watching his face. Schabusiness made the comment that she was “already this far” so she just kept on, referring to choking the Victim. Schabusiness said in a lower tone of voice, “Ya I liked it,” and Detective Graf believed her to be referring to when she was choking the Victim. Schabusiness stated she thought it took 3-5 minutes for the Victim to die. Detective Kempf clarified with Schabusiness that when the Victim began to cough up blood she just did keep on choking the Victim because she wanted to see what happens. Schabusiness made comments that she blacked out while choking the Victim but when she woke up that the Victim was already purple, so she kept on going. Schabusiness stated she enjoyed choking him and made comments to detectives asking if they knew what it was like to love something so much that you kill it.

Schabusiness allegedly said she performed sexual activity with the man’s corpse for about two to three hours.

“Schabusiness responded that the police were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs,” prosecutors wrote. “Schabusiness stated all of the body parts should be in the basement. Schabusiness stated there should be a foot or a leg in the minivan. Detective Graf asked Schabusiness what she did with the head, and Schabusiness stated she had put the Victim’s head in a black bucket and put a blanket over it.”

According to authorities, she said she only got the “leg/foot” into the van because she got lazy. She said she forget the head, prosecutors said.

Officers said they found what seemed to be dried blood on Schabusiness’ hands, sweatshirt, and sweatpants. They searched her van and uncovered a crock pot box with more body parts, including legs, according to court documents. As part of their investigation, officers said they also found a tote containing an upper torso.

[Screenshot via Law&Crime Network]

