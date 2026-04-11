A man in Idaho will spend decades behind bars for shooting a man who was seemingly trying to protect a woman the defendant had pushed.

Logan Dakota Stephens, 25, was sentenced this week to 20 years in prison with a minimum of 5 years needing to be served before he is eligible for parole, the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced.

The sentencing came after he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon in the commission of the crime.

On June 30, 2024, Stephens was walking with two women in an alleyway near the Melaleuca store parking lot on North Capital Avenue in Idaho Falls. According to video footage shown at trial and shared by East Idaho News, one woman appears to be with Stephens, while the other — who is wearing a hat — is in a confrontation with the two of them.

The woman with Stephens touches the woman in the hat, leading that woman to charge after her. As she does, Stephens shoves her to the ground, and when she rises, he pushes her again.

The video footage shows a group of people witnessing the fight, and one 35-year-old man in a black shirt charges at Stephens, pushes him, and throws a punch. At some point, the women start to throw punches, and Stephens pushes the woman again before leaving with the woman with whom he ostensibly came.

The man in the black shirt — along with a group of other people — follows Stephens, and a fight between the two men breaks out. As they head into the parking lot of the Melaleuca store out of the camera's frame, several gunshots can be heard followed by screams.

Stephens had shot the man — twice in the abdomen, once in the thigh, and once in the arm — according to the regional outlet. The defendant said he thought the other man was grabbing a weapon from his pocket before he shot, but it was actually a cellphone as the man was trying to record Stephens.

The other man survived, but he expressed to the court the perils and anguish that the shooting has caused him and his family.

"What happened to me was a moment of horrific violence that changed my life forever," the man said, according to a report by East Idaho News. "I witnessed a female getting thrown out of an alley and screaming, [She] was getting choked by Logan. As I intervened and pushed him off, he came back with a knife in his hand, trying to stab me. He had gone back to his car and got his gun. Shortly after, Logan shot me not once, not twice, but four times. As I lay on the ground looking up, he's all I can see with his gun in his hand."

"The injuries I received required three different surgeries, each more painful and life-altering. Even after all of that, I will never walk the same again," the shooting victim continued. "My children have been put through the worst time of their lives and now suffer from this. I am unable to leave my home without them experiencing extreme anxiety, if something bad is going to happen to me, or if I may not return home."

Stephens, for his part, apologized for his actions that night.

"I want to apologize to [the victim] and say I'm sorry for my reaction and the pain that I've caused him," he said. "This has been the hardest thing I've ever dealt with in my life."