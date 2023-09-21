The man accused of killing a beloved Rookie Teacher of the Year in Houston earlier this month died Wednesday during a “moving gun battle” with police, authorities said.

Officers developed intel that suspect Dimitri Humphrey, who allegedly shot and killed 26-year-old Shantavia Reddick on Sept. 9, was going to drive to a home on the southeast side of Houston, Texas, said Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite. Detectives set up surveillance and Humphrey arrived at the home around 1 p.m., Satterwhite said at a press conference. Humphrey got out of the car and went to nearby park where he sat on a slide.

With no one else around, cops closed in on Humphrey, who got up and started running. He pulled out a gun and started shooting, Satterwhite said. Five officers returned fire, he said. The shootout continued as Humphrey ran up a hill, across the street and behind a vacant home.

“This was a moving gun battle,” Satterwhite said. “Very dangerous that the suspect was firing back at the officers and they were trying to get him to stop, [and] get him into custody. This is a park, this is a neighborhood area, lots of families around here. Very dangerous situation so were very thankful no one else was injured.”

After five officers had opened fire, cops found Humphrey dead behind the house with his gun next to him, Satterwhite said. None of the officers were hurt.

Investigators have been on the hunt for Humphrey since he allegedly shot and killed Reddick. Harris County Police Chief Ed Gonzalez said Reddick was intervening in a domestic violence situation between her friend and Humphrey when she was killed.

As previously reported, Reddick, who had her dog with her at the time, was making contact with her friend when she was shot multiple times by her Humphrey, her friend’s boyfriend, Gonzalez said. Humphrey also allegedly shot Reddick’s dog. Both Reddick and her dog were killed, Gonzalez said.

“Reddick saved her friend’s life, giving her own,” Gonzalez said.

Reddick’s death has left her students and co-workers reeling. She was a third grade teacher at Smith Elementary School, which is part of the Spring Independent School District in Houston. Reddick was named a Rookie Teacher of the Year by the district at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

“Spring ISD is deeply saddened about the passing of one of our 3rd-grade teachers, Ms. Shantavia Reddick. Ms. Reddick, who had been with Spring ISD since 2020, was a beloved team member at Smith Elementary School. This is a deep loss for not only Spring ISD but to public education as a whole. Our hearts are with her family at this very difficult time,” the district said in a statement.

Reddick graduated from Prairie View A&M in 2020 with a degree in interdisciplinary studies, Houston CBS affiliate KHOU reported.

“Obviously making a huge impact in our community and taken far too soon at only 26 years old,” Gonzalez told the TV station.

Gonzalez said the shooting is an example of how domestic violence situations can be dangerous for everyone involved.

“You know, we always encourage people to seek the help of others, and here, apparently, that was in the works, and this time it turned very tragic so it’s just a heartbreaking situation,” he told the outlet.

Investigators were still working on filing capital murder charges when the shootout occurred. Harris said at Wednesday’s press conference his heart goes out to everyone involved.

“Nobody wins in this type of situation,” he said.

Gonzalez said he feels for the girlfriend, who was a victim of domestic violence.

“We imagine it’d just a very difficult situation not only mostly likely the trauma of going through that type of situation with that individual but also witnessing losing her friend and the dog. It’s a very traumatic incident,” he said.

Humphrey had “every opportunity to turn himself in” during the 11 days he was on the run, Gonzalez said. Investigators followed several leads in searching for Humphrey’s whereabouts prior to Wednesday.

“It turned out to be the end of the road right here,” he said.

