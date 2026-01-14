A Kentucky man is accused of killing his son after a "heated" exchange at the home of the older man's mother.

Phillip Hadley, 56, has been charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old Jordan Hadley, records from the Adair County Sheriff's Office show. The defendant was scheduled to be arraigned in court on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday at about 3 p.m., the father and son were in the backyard of a home on Kentucky Route 55. According to the Kentucky State Police, the men "were involved in a heated altercation," part of, as regional ABC affiliate WBKO reported, an ongoing dispute between the two.

It is unclear what the dispute was about.

The father said his son pushed him twice before issuing the threat: "This is going to end today." As Jordan Hadley reportedly approached him a third time, Phillip Hadley allegedly pulled out a .40-caliber handgun and fired it, hitting his son.

The Kentucky State Police and Adair County deputies were called to the residence due to a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found the younger man "seriously injured from an apparent gunshot wound." He was brought to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Phillip Hadley was arrested and booked into the Adair County Detention Center. He allegedly told investigators that though he did not see a gun on his son, he believed in the moment before the shooting that his son was reaching for one.

The defendant's mother is said to have witnessed the shooting.

Columbia, Kentucky, is located in the center of the state, about 100 miles south of Louisville.