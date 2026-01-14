A Missouri father says he stabbed his wife to death for "cheating" and "tampering with his food" then called their son to tell him about it — saying, "I killed your mom and I left the house," according to court documents. The man allegedly plunged a kitchen knife into the mother and then laid her on the floor, placed a pillow under her head, and sat with her "while she bled out," cops report.

"I sacrificed everything for her," Malang Akbari, 46, told police after murdering his wife Manhaz Akbari at their home in Jefferson City, according to a probable cause affidavit.

"There was no other option for me," he allegedly said.

Malang Akbari, who is charged with first-degree murder, allegedly called his adult son after the Monday stabbing attack and told him about what happened, which prompted the man to go to his parents' residence.

When the son got there, he found his mother on the kitchen floor bleeding and unresponsive. Malang Akbari fled from the home in "the family vehicle" with their 18-month-old and 12-year-old daughter after the slaying, cops report.

Cops pulled over Malang Akbari's 2015 Honda Odyssey later that day and took him into custody without incident. He had dropped off the 18-month-old with a relative before being arrested; it's unclear where the older child was left, but police say she was found safe.

Using an interpreter, Malang Akbari told police "he believed there was infidelity within the marriage" and he accused his wife of "tampering with his food," though it's unclear how, according to the affidavit.

"He confronted [Manhaz Akbari] in their kitchen about cheating," the affidavit says. "[Manhaz Akbari] told him that if he would do anything to her then she would report him to law enforcement. [Malang Akbari] said he obtained a kitchen knife from a box in the kitchen and continued his argument."

According to Malang Akbari's story, Manhaz Akbari "began screaming and looking around the kitchen." He believed she was "looking for a knife as well" so he plunged the knife he was wielding into her before she could grab one, according to the affidavit.

"He caught her and laid her to the floor as she was bleeding out," the affidavit says, recounting Malang Akbari's claims to police. "He obtained a pillow, placed it underneath [Manhaz Akbari's] head, and sat with her in the kitchen while she bled out."

Malang Akbari allegedly admitted to calling his adult son and telling him he had just killed his mother. He contacted other family friends, as well, and advised them to check on Manhaz Akbari, according to the affidavit. Malang Akbari said he went to his brother's house, who "told him bad words" that led to Malang Akbari "quickly" leaving, cops say.

"I loved her," he allegedly told police. "I made a mistake. I do regret this."

Malang Akbari is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Cole County.