A wife and husband in Utah died this week in what investigators have confirmed was a murder-suicide.

The grisly scene at the since-shattered home in Hyrum was discovered by the couple’s 16-year-old daughter, according to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office. The teenager found Heather Preece, 37, and her husband, Dustin Preece, 38, shot to death at their residence in the Wapiti Bluff neighborhood late Wednesday night.

“After meeting with the Medical Examiner and reviewing evidence, the Sheriff’s Office has determined they believe that Dustin Preece shot his wife and then took his own life in an apparent murder-suicide,” the CCSO said in a press release posted late Thursday. “This is a terrible incident that happened in our peaceful community.”

In an initial press release, the CCSO said that Heather Preece was found dead “in a bedroom” from a lone gunshot wound. Dustin Preece was found dead “in another part of the house.”

“As our family grieves the loss of our loved ones, we appreciate the outpouring of love from the community,” the Preece family said in a statement released by the Cache County Attorney’s Office. “At this time, we ask that you respect our privacy and, most especially, the privacy of their child. We will not be accepting visitors at this time.”

The violence shocked the small community. Law enforcement has not revealed a motive.

The tragedy is especially difficult for the Preece girl, the sheriff’s office said, noting that county victims’ advocates are working closely with her and the family to get them the necessary services.

“She’s safe with other family members right now. We’ll be able to work with her to get her everything she needs to work herself through this horrible case for her,” Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen recently told Salt Lake City-based CBS affiliate KUTV. “She knows probably more than we’ll ever know what’s gone on inside that home.”

“I wouldn’t want anyone to have to see anything like that. It would be terrible,” the sheriff added.

According to Salt Lake City-based Fox affiliate KSTU, Dustin Preece served on the board of his local HOA. The president of the organization, Breanna Mertz, told the TV station she had known him for five years. She last spoke with the killer two weeks ago, she said.

“They were a very close family. They were always camping together, going hiking,” Mertz recalled. “We just had a short conversation in my driveway, and everything seemed to be going well. This was definitely a shock.”

Another neighbor echoed that perspective, saying he never saw warning signs or indications of the uxoricidal violence to come.

“No, nothing,” Jacob Jensen told KUTV. “It has been a really nice change from where we used to live. It has been really quiet and really nice. Everybody’s friendly. There hasn’t been any kind of sign of trouble, or something could be wrong.”

