The Week Ahead: Minister murder, OnlyFans stalker trials continue

Law&Crime Network will be covering the following trials this week. You can watch trials live on our website and YouTube page.

NH v. Brandon Castiglione

Brandon Castiglione, 28, is accused of shooting and killing Luis Garcia, 60, in Londonderry, New Hampshire, in October 2019. Garcia was a pastor at New England Pentecostal Ministries.

Castiglione allegedly shot the paster in the neck at his home. The defendant worshiped at Garcia’s church and investigators claim the two would often pray together.

12 days after the shooting, Garcia’s stepson, Dale Holloway, rushed a Pelham church where Castiglione’s father was getting married, authorities said. Holloway allegedly shot Castiglione’s father, the bride, and the bishop, but the victims survived and recovered.

Holloway was charged with attempted murder, second-degree assault, and simple assault for the church shooting. Investigators believe the shooting of Garcia fueled Holloway to carry out his own attack. Holloway is in prison for an unrelated charge.

Castiglione was charged with second-degree murder in Garcia’s death.

The Latest:

The state rested its case Friday. Castiglione and his defense team requested they take the weekend to decide whether or not he’ll testify in court. More witness testimony continues on Monday.

NH v Mauricio Guerrero

Mauricio Guerrero is accused of breaking into a Somersworth, New Hampshire, home and watching a woman while she slept. Police found him hiding out on the roof before he was arrested in February 2021.

Detectives said the victim and Guerrero met on OnlyFans and the victim admitted she gave the defendant her address because Guerrero said he wanted to send her a TV and fireplace. After getting the address, Guerrero allegedly drove from Pennsylvania to New Hampshire and started stalking the victim — watching her through windows, following her in his car, and calling and texting her repeatedly.

Detectives said they found a video on Guerrero’s phone that showed he recorded the victim’s genitalia while she slept and other incriminating videos that proved he had been stalking the victim, was inside the home, and hid out in the attic.

The Latest:

Last week, the victim in the case testified about the relationship she and Guerrero had. She claimed that she didn’t remember a lot, but did admit to leading him on. Guerrero also took the stand in his own defense, testifying he believed the two were in an intimate relationship. Jury instructions were drafted over the weekend. Closing arguments are expected by Tuesday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]