A 51-year-old man in Florida is accused of killing his own mother, repeatedly stabbing her before shooting her in the head and then complaining to police that his handcuffs were too tight.

Derek DeWayne Vaughn was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count of dangerous and depraved murder without premeditation as well as a weapons offense for firing in an occupied dwelling in connection with the slaying of 77-year-old Jerry Lea Vaughn, records show.

Police say the violence began around 8:30 p.m. Monday, when Jerry Vaughn called 911 and told the dispatcher that her son was attacking her.

"Help me, help me, my son just stabbed me, he is coming to kill me," she said, screaming as the line remained open, according to a report from Orlando NBC affiliate WESH.

When first responders reached the scene, Derek Vaughn was outside with his wife and two children, waiting near the front of the residence. He was immediately detained.

While Derek Vaughn allegedly had no trouble admitting to brutally killing his mother, he did reportedly take issue with how tightly police secured his wrists after the fact.

"I mean, I know I killed my mom, but that one is uncomfortable," he told officers as they placed him in handcuffs outside the family home, according to a report from Orlando CBS affiliate WKMG.

Investigators at the scene said Derek Vaughn made a series of chilling statements regarding how and why he killed his mother. He allegedly told officers that he initially stabbed his mother. However, when she did not die, he reportedly said that "God told him to get his father's gun and shoot her in the head."

Derek Vaughn reportedly confessed to carrying out both violent acts.

Emergency medical personnel transported Jerry Vaughn to UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital in The Villages, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead later that night.

The case was initially handled by Wildwood police but was later turned over to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office after officials determined the home falls within county jurisdiction.

Investigators say Derek Vaughn used a butcher knife to stab his mother "in the heart" and a firearm belonging to his late father to put a bullet in her head, according to the Villages-News. In addition to claiming he had been "instructed by God," Derek Vaughn also reportedly referred to his mother as "the devil" and told authorities, "I killed the devil."

The arrest report indicates Derek Vaughn underwent a mental health evaluation and was deemed to understand right from wrong.

Authorities say he has no prior criminal history.

In the aftermath, neighbors described Jerry Vaughn as a deeply caring woman who often opened her home to others — including her son, his wife and their children, who had been living with her.

"She was the light in so many people's lives," one neighbor told WESH, recalling how Jerry Vaughn regularly attended gatherings and doted on neighborhood children.

Family friends said her devotion to her loved ones defined her life — making the circumstances of her death all the more difficult to comprehend.

"[That her family turned on her], that's very hard to process," another neighbor told the station.

Derek Vaughn is currently being held at the Sumter County Jail without bond. He was scheduled to make his first appearance in court Wednesday, but public records were not immediately available.