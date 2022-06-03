Texas Soldier Allegedly Raped 13-Year-Old Girl After Luring Her to His Home with Promise of Vape Pen

A 29-year-old U.S. Army soldier was arrested last week for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor female high school students—one of whom he allegedly raped—after luring them to his apartment under the pretext of giving them vape pens.

Peter Wesley Alfonce currently faces one count of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 17, a second-degree felony, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Bryan CBS affiliate KBTX-TV, the alleged rape victim came forward about the alleged assault that took place earlier this year. Waco Fox affiliate KWKT-TV reported that the victim who filed the report was 13 years old.

The victim reportedly told detectives with the Killeen Police Department that she and her 15-year-old friend exchanged Instagram messages with an adult male, later identified as Alfonce, who promised to get them vape pens. After setting up a meeting, Alfonce reportedly picked the girls up at Shoemaker High School, where both were students, and the three went to Aflonce’s apartment.

Upon entering the apartment, Alfonce reportedly told the girls that they would not be permitted to leave his home until one of them performed oral sex on him, per the affidavit.

The victim reportedly told police that her 15-year-old friend and Alfonce then went to the back of the apartment and into his bedroom. When the 15-year-old returned, she reportedly told the victim that Alfonce required both of them to perform oral sex on him before they would be allowed to leave.

The victim was then forced to perform oral sex on Alfonce, according to the affidavit. Afterward, Alfonce reportedly demanded that one of the victims have sex with him. Both victims declined and reiterated their wish to leave the apartment, police reportedly wrote.

“According to the affidavit, Alfonce told the victim he knew she did not want to have sex with, or even look at him, and suggested they have sex in a position in which she would not be able to look at him during intercourse,” KBTX reported. “When the victim again refused, Alfonce allegedly forced the victim into the sexual position he recommended and raped her, the affidavit states.”

With Alfonce’s permission, the victim reportedly then excused herself to the bathroom where she cried.

The victim reportedly told police that she told Alfonce he “could go to prison” for sexually assaulting her and her friend. She said he responded by telling her that he was a U.S. Army soldier, and that “they do not go to prison.” The victim said Alfonce was wearing his Army fatigues at the time of this exchange.

After allegedly sexually assaulting the minors, Alfonce reportedly gave each girl a vape pen and took them to McDonald’s before dropping them back off at their school. Investigators reportedly obtained surveillance camera footage from the day in question showing the two victims at approximately 11:30 a.m. getting out of a black sedan on campus.

Before the victims left his vehicle, Alfonce reportedly stated that the three of them should “go into business together,” allegedly explaining that he would provide the girls with vape pens which they could then sell to their teenage classmates.

Investigators looking into the matter also reportedly discovered a text message sent from Alfonce’s phone to one of the victims offering $200 to have sex with one of them.

Following his arrest, Alfonce allegedly told investigators that the girl he’s accused of raping “did not seem mature.” He further claimed that he believed the 15-year-old victim was at least 18 years old, per the affidavit.

The Killeen Police Department and Fort Hood Army Installation did not immediately respond to inquiries from Law&Crime seeking additional details in the case and confirmation of Alfonce’s membership in the U.S. Army.

Court records show that Alfonce was released from the Bell County Jail after posting a $100,000 bond.

[image via Bell County Jail]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]