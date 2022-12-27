Tennessee Woman Allegedly ‘Used Her Child as a Shield’ During Spate of Carjackings

A Tennessee woman faces two counts of carjacking after allegedly stealing two vehicles at gunpoint and making off with a third.

She is also accused of using “her child as a shield,” according to authorities.

The Clarksville Police Department identified the suspect as Bethany Wilson, 24. According to an arrest warrant and Facebook post, she arrived Thursday at a Minit Mart convenience store on Trenton Road driving a white Chrysler. A 51-year-old woman told police that she was pumping gas when another woman — later identified as Wilson — pointed a gun at her and stole her Nissan Juke SUV.

“The victim stated that she saw what she thought was a child in the back seat of the suspect’s vehicle and heard the suspect yell for the child to get into the victim’s vehicle,” officers said.

That was alleged theft number one. The next happened mere minutes later, according to the police.

“A short time later, at approximately 5:16 p.m., CPD received a shots fired call in the area of Warfield Blvd. and Ted Crozier Sr. Blvd,” police said. “When officers arrived at the area, they made contact with a victim who stated a white female robbed them of their black Mercedez Benz. After she fired a shot, he ran and she stole his black Mercedez Benz. The victim stated that the female used her child as a shield.”

The stolen Nissan Juke was found in the parking lot of a retirement community called the Jubilee House on Warfield, officers said. Wilson allegedly carried out a third vehicle theft.

“CPD received information from Cheatham County that the Mercedez Benz was recovered and that the white female stole a silver Ford F-150 which was involved in a crash on I-24 near mile marker 16,” cops said. “That crash was worked by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.”

Officers claim that the white Chrysler was registered to Wilson. They said they got information that she was at a Days Inn. According to the CPD, officers found her and arrested her without confrontation.

“Her child was with her and is safe,” they said.

Wilson currently faces two counts of carjacking. She is set to appear in court on Jan. 5.

[Image via Clarksville Police Department]

