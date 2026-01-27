A Florida man is behind bars after cops say he repeatedly stabbed his friend for spilling beer on his phone while they were cooking out after a day of fishing in Miami.

Moises Mendoza, 19, stands accused of attempted second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds flagged down an officer shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of NW 30th Avenue and NW 11th Street.

The victim said Mendoza stabbed him while they were inside a vehicle. He explained that he, Mendoza and others spent the day fishing and went back to a home to cook the fish they caught. The victim was apparently holding Mendoza's phone to change the music when he spilled beer on the phone.

Mendoza allegedly accused the victim of "intentionally" spilling the beer and the two began arguing. Another person offered to drive the victim home and Mendoza rode along, according to the affidavit. During the drive, the two continued to argue when the victim threw beer in Mendoza's direction, cops wrote. That's when Mendoza allegedly attacked the victim and stabbed him multiple times with a kitchen knife with a red handle, the affidavit said.

The victim reportedly exited the car and ran to the officer for help. Cops identified the vehicle using street cameras and tracked it to a nearby apartment complex. They saw there was blood in the passenger seat and rear passenger floor. The vehicle owner allegedly said after the stabbing, he dropped Mendoza off at home and saw him dump the knife and shirt he was wearing in a garbage can.

Officers went to Mendoza's home where he allegedly admitted to stabbing the victim. He was taken to the Miami-Dade jail where he remains without bond. He pleaded not guilty.