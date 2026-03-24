A 43-year-old mother in Michigan will spend the rest of her days behind bars for denying medical care to her teenage son as he suffered from a rare but treatable cancer that ultimately killed him.

Lapeer County Circuit Court Judge Michael Nolan on Monday ordered Elizabeth Dubois to serve life without the possibility of parole over the 2019 death of her son, 19-year-old Austin Raymond, court records show.

A jury in January found Dubois guilty on one count of felony murder and one count of first-degree child abuse. Nolan handed down the mandatory life sentence on the murder conviction as well as an additional 15 to 25 years on the child abuse conviction, to be served concurrently.

Austin spent years suffering from a rare form of throat cancer, but despite obvious signs of serious illness, Dubois refused to seek treatment for him, according to a report from Flint affiliate WJRT. Prosecutors said his symptoms included a large visible lump on his neck as well as difficulty eating and speaking.

Raymond first noticed something was wrong with his throat in July 2016 and his symptoms steadily deteriorated. By November of that year, he could no longer eat solid food and repeatedly asked his mother for medical attention. Dubois instead insisted he "was fine," according to testimony cited by MLive.

As the teen's condition worsened, Child Protective Services opened an investigation into Dubois. Although a CPS investigator reportedly directed Dubois to seek care, it was ultimately Raymond's stepfather and other relatives who took him to medical appointments, where doctors urged follow-up treatment with specialists.

Raymond was later diagnosed with chordoma, a rare form of malignant bone cancer. Prosecutors argued the disease was treatable — and potentially curable — if addressed earlier.

Lapeer County Prosecutor John Miller described the lack of care as "intentional" and "egregious," noting Dubois offered shifting excuses over the years, including that she lacked the time and money for her son's treatment.

Raymond died in May 2019 at age 19 from complications related to the cancer. Raymond reportedly weighed only 83 pounds at the time of his death.

During proceedings, evidence showed the teen had previously testified against his mother, describing how his condition worsened while his requests for help went unanswered.

Nolan on Monday denied a request from Dubois' defense attorney to set aside the jury's guilty verdict. Dubois will have a chance to file an appeal.