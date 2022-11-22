Teacher’s Aide Accused of Raping a 16-Year-Old Student She Messaged on Snapchat Is Fired Just One Month After Being Hired

An Oklahoma teacher’s aide is out of a job and in criminal court for allegedly sexually abusing a 16-year-old student through an illicit relationship. Ashley Waffle, 22, faces two counts of rape in the second degree, records show.

Granite Public Schools’ Superintendent Missy Berry described her as a “temporary teacher’s aide” in a letter to parents dated on Saturday, according to the document obtained by KSWO.

“Ashley Waffle was briefly a Temporary Teacher’s Aide for the Granite Public Schools,” Berry wrote. “Ms. Waffle was employed on October 10, 2022 and her employment terminated on November 10, 2022. Ms. Waffle is no longer an employee of the Granite Public Schools district.”

In the timeline of alleged events, Waffle started working for the school district on Oct. 10. It was on Oct. 25 that she began to communicate with the 16-year-old victim through Snapchat, according to reported documents. It is alleged that at some point, this illicit sexual relationship produced at least one rumor. GPS officials learned about this rumor and contacted cops. Officers started the investigation on Nov. 9. Waffle allegedly had illicit sexual contact with this student at her apartment twice before Nov. 9.

“Granite Public Schools has been working with law enforcement on this matter and will continue to provide any assistant possible,” Berry wrote. “Granite Public Schools is aware that Ms. Waffle has been arrested. Granite Public Schools will make no further comment on this matter at this time.”

Waffle’s initial appearance was set for Thursday, Nov. 17. Her bond was $100,000. Records do not name an attorney working on her behalf.

[Booking photo via Greer County Jail]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]