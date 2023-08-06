Teacher convicted of repeatedly abusing 14-year-old boy in private school basement

Jurors in Monroe County, Wisconsin, have convicted a former teacher of 25 charges for repeatedly abusing a teenage boy in a private school’s basement.

The defendant, Anne N. Nelson-Koch, 74, faces up to 600 years in prison at her sentencing to take place Oct. 27, prosecutors said.

Assistant District Attorney Sarah M. Skiles, who prosecuted the case, wanted her put behind bars immediately, but Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe released Nelson-Koch on GPS monitoring.

Prosecutors said that the sexual abuse happened in the basement of a private school in the city of Tomah, Wisconsin, during the 2016-2017 school year. The boy, now grown, was 14 when the incidents took place,.

The charges were 12 counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child; four counts of child enticement sexual conduct, eight counts of exposing intimate parts to a child, and a count of intimidating a victim.

“The victim of these crimes is an incredibly brave young man,” Skiles said. “He spoke the truth, and the jury heard him loud and clear. We are so grateful to the jury for their dedication to finding the truth.

She also credited Investigator Paul Sloan of the Tomah Police Department. He ran the investigation.

“We could not have achieved this outcome without the victim’s strength, and Investigator Sloan’s dedication and thorough investigation,” Skiles said.

The trial took three days, and jurors took about five hours to reach their verdict.

