A mother and father in Wyoming abused their 4-month-old son around the same time someone searched on the woman's phone, "Shaken baby syndromes symptoms go away," authorities say.

Juliette Martinez, 23, and Joseph Hanson, 24, both face charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, the Cheyenne Police Department announced in a press release. They are both booked in the Laramie County Detention Center, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

On Aug. 8, 2025, at about 5:45 p.m., hospital staff at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, reported that a 4-month-old baby — later identified in documents as TH — was brought in by Martinez and Hanson, according to the press release. "Following an assessment, it was determined the baby required advanced medical care at Denver Children's Hospital" and that required him to be airlifted, but the hospital was not able to get in touch with the parents.

A Cheyenne police officer responded to the hospital and then went to the parents' home on the 100 block of Miami Circle in the city "to connect them with hospital personnel." The child was airlifted to the hospital in Denver, Colorado, and medical tests there showed "extensive injuries."

The boy had "fractures and life-threatening brain trauma, which appeared to be the result of physical abuse," police said. He was placed on life support, and on Sept. 8, 2025, he was removed from life support and pronounced dead.

The circumstances of the child's death were investigated. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by Cowboy State Daily, Hanson had told a nurse that Martinez had "twin resentment," and that TH had a twin and an 18-month-old sister.

Officers interviewed both parents. Martinez reportedly said that before TH's initial hospital visit, she and Hanson "both agreed TH's 'breathing was off.'" When they picked him up, they noticed the boy was shaking.

They are said to have brought him to the hospital about 45 minutes later.

Martinez allegedly revealed more in her discussions with officers. She said that on that same day of the initial hospital visit — Aug. 8, 2025 — she slept until about 11:20 a.m. When she woke up and noticed TH's breathing, she said she recorded a video and sent it to Hanson's mother, who told them to take him to the hospital.

Hanson said he was awake the previous night with TH in the living room, per the affidavit. He recounted that he left the house at about 7:30 a.m. to go to work and left the child in Martinez's care.

Investigators also searched both parents' cellphones. When they did so, they apparently had questions concerning Martinez's story.

For example, though she claimed she was asleep at the time, the search found that her phone was active on Snapchat and TikTok between 8:03 and 9:29 that morning, according to the local newspaper. Her phone also had "58 missing text messages between 6:42 a.m. and 11:45 [a.m.]," the affidavit stated.

Her phone's internet search history also allegedly showed several searches having been made after the parents said they saw their son shaking, including: "Shaken baby syndrome symptoms," "Shaken baby syndromes symptoms go away," "Signs father gave baby shaken baby syndrome," and "Seizures in 5 month old baby longer than 5 minutes."

Detectives received the completed autopsy for TH on March 20, Cheyenne police said, noting the chief coroner involved "determined the cause and manner of death to be homicide." The parents were arrested on April 8, 2026.

Martinez and Hanson appeared in court on Thursday and are set to return on April 17.