Suspected Shooter Is Reportedly Dead After Witnesses Heard About 30 Gunshots at Indiana Mall

Police in Greenwood, Indiana, say the person behind a mall shooting is dead. In this developing situation, officers initially said that there were two people potentially dead and others injured (h/t WTHR reporter Jennie Runevitch).

UPDATE:

Police confirm the shooter in the incident at Greenwood Park Mall has died. Live report right now on @wthrcom — Jennie Runevitch (@JennieWTHR) July 17, 2022

Initial reporting from the outlet’s Logan Gay has described about 20 gunshots in the Greenwood Mall food court.

.@LoganGayMMJ is on scene for us. She’s reporting people who were inside the mall at the time of the shooting heard ~20 gunshots in the food court. — Jennie Runevitch (@JennieWTHR) July 17, 2022

Two witnesses speaking to WRTV’s Rafael Sánchez gave estimates of up to about 30 gunshots.

One of them, a worker at the mall, said she was standing at a store gate to close for the day. After hearing “30 gunshots,” she saw people running toward her store before she shut the gate.

“I was really, really scared,” she said. “I wanted to close the gate, but people kept running at me, and I just kept letting people in and in, and waiting, but it was really scary. Because I have three kids at home, and I just wanted to get home.”

Breaking: Workers and shoppers evacuated from Greenwood Park Mall south of Indianapolis following an active shooter situation Sunday afternoon. @wrtv Waiting to get more details. This is one lady story: pic.twitter.com/ZYJUIZ6hQk — Rafael Sánchez (@RafaelOnTV) July 17, 2022

Another man said he saw bodies laying on the floor. He estimated 25 to 30 shots going off.

Asked about what he said when he called home, he said he was more concerned about his employees than himself.

“I have a couple of younger kids working–maybe 16, 17 years old–I was worried about how they were, them being traumatized, what their parents will be thinking, how they’ll be scared,” he said. “I made sure they called their parents and stuff.”

Breaking: Store employees helped customers as they fled shooting inside Greenwood Park Mall in Johnson County 15 minutes south of downtown Indy @wrtv pic.twitter.com/ARoY2Kfi5t — Rafael Sánchez (@RafaelOnTV) July 17, 2022

All told, police say there is no ongoing threat.

There are multiple casualties reference this incident. There is no known ongoing threat. Multiple agencies are assisting with clearing the mall. https://t.co/OBmm6IdYUd — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 17, 2022

