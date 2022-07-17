 Shooter Dead in Greenwood Park Mall: Police
Skip to main content

Suspected Shooter Is Reportedly Dead After Witnesses Heard About 30 Gunshots at Indiana Mall

Alberto LuperonJul 17th, 2022, 8:04 pm
 

Police in Greenwood, Indiana, say the person behind a mall shooting is dead. In this developing situation, officers initially said that there were two people potentially dead and others injured (h/t WTHR reporter Jennie Runevitch).

Initial reporting from the outlet’s Logan Gay has described about 20 gunshots in the Greenwood Mall food court.

Two witnesses speaking to WRTV’s Rafael Sánchez gave estimates of up to about 30 gunshots.

One of them, a worker at the mall, said she was standing at a store gate to close for the day. After hearing “30 gunshots,” she saw people running toward her store before she shut the gate.

“I was really, really scared,” she said. “I wanted to close the gate, but people kept running at me, and I just kept letting people in and in, and waiting, but it was really scary.  Because I have three kids at home, and I just wanted to get home.”

Another man said he saw bodies laying on the floor. He estimated 25 to 30 shots going off.

Asked about what he said when he called home, he said he was more concerned about his employees than himself.

“I have a couple of younger kids working–maybe 16, 17 years old–I was worried about how they were, them being traumatized, what their parents will be thinking, how they’ll be scared,” he said. “I made sure they called their parents and stuff.”

All told, police say there is no ongoing threat.

[Screenshot via WTHR]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

You may also like: