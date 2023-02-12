A 16-year-old high school student allegedly killed a 15-year-old in a stabbing death that rocked the city of St. Paul, Minnesota.

“My plea to our entire community right now is, we are not okay,” Saint Paul Public Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard said in a statement. “Our kids are not okay, as evident by this event. [This] has also been marked with other incidents throughout our city, whether it’s in our schools or in our community that tells us that our kids are hurting.”

Police did not name the suspect or the victim, only giving their respective ages. Neither did Gothard, citing the students’ privacy. Officers said that they were called at approximately 11:46 a.m. on Friday to Harding High School regarding a stabbing report.

“When officers arrived, they located school staff providing first aid to a juvenile male who was suffering from apparent stab wounds,” police said. “Saint Paul Fire medics responded to the scene and transported the victim to Regions Hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

Police took a “possible suspect” into custody. Both this person and the victim attended school there. Officers said they were still working on figuring how this happened. School officials canceled Monday classes.

“Right now our focus is on supporting the Harding High School community and those who were directly impacted by this horrible incident, especially the family of the victim,” Gothard said. “Our young people need us more than ever. Please continue to support each other as we all grieve this tragedy and work together on healing and moving forward.”

He said he could not release many details because of student privacy and the ongoing police investigation.

“As the dad of a St. Paul student, I’m heartbroken for the Harding High School community and the family of a student who lost their life today,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said. “We have offered our full support and have been assured that the area is now secure.”

“The stabbing at Harding today is sad and infuriating,” St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said. “My heart is with the family and friends of the victim, as well as the entire school community who is grieving the loss of another youth to senseless violence. There are no words to describe or ease this pain. The tragedies we have endured—especially over the last month—make it clear that there is no such thing as ‘safe enough’ where our young people are concerned. We all deserve better.”

