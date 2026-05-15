A Florida man who launched a fatal, paranoid attack on his own father after learning the older man had received a vaccine will spend nearly four decades behind bars.

Brian McGann Jr. pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder for the brutal February 2024 beating death of his father, Brian McGann Sr.

A Palm Beach County judge sentenced the younger McGann to 38 years in a state correctional facility, giving him credit for 830 days already spent at the local jail. McGann Jr. had originally been facing a first-degree murder charge before reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors to avoid trial.

According to a probable cause affidavit from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the investigation into the patricide began when road patrol deputies rushed to a suburban Lake Worth home following a frantic 911 call regarding a violent domestic disturbance in progress.

A longtime family friend contacted authorities after overhearing a disturbing phone conversation with the younger McGann. The witness had been speaking with McGann Jr. over the phone throughout the day, describing him as increasingly frantic, intoxicated, and paranoid.

At one point earlier in the evening, McGann Jr. erratically told the witness to pack her things because "he was going to be dead" — a request she found bizarre given that she lived hours away in Middleburg, Florida.

The affidavit notes that McGann Jr., whom the witness described as "a delusional conspiracy theorist" who had recently begun using cocaine, was deeply enraged with his father because he "recently learned his father received the vaccine." It was not immediately clear what vaccine was at issue.

During a final phone call, the witness could hear McGann Jr. aggressively screaming at his father and launching a violent physical assault filled with audible slapping noises. During the call, the witness heard the victim desperately utter the statement, "Stop you are killing me." When the witness asked about the father's welfare during the ongoing chaos, McGann Jr. coldly replied, "He is under my foot."

The family friend immediately hung up and dialed 911, noting she also heard the son demanding the combination to his father's safe.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they spotted McGann Jr. trying to flee the area by scaling a fence into a neighbor's backyard. After a brief search, authorities found him actively hiding from law enforcement. He was "completely covered in blood" from his face to his feet. His hands were significantly swollen and lacerated, displaying physical evidence of a violent struggle.

After detaining the son, deputies forced entry through the front door of the home. Inside, they discovered McGann Sr. lying unresponsive on the living room floor. The victim's clothing was entirely saturated with blood, his face was severely battered and bruised, and blood spatter was visible across the surrounding walls and furniture. Paramedics pronounced McGann Sr. dead at the scene, and the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office later determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma.