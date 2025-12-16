A Texas police officer has been indicted for crashing into a car full of kids, killing two and injuring several others, while he was speeding to an emergency call without his lights and sirens activated, authorities say.

Baytown police officer Michael Hightower, 28, is charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault. He turned himself in to jail on Monday and was released after posting $150,000 bond.

According to cops, Hightower was responding shortly after 7 p.m. Oct. 23 to a "persons with a weapon" call in which another officer requested assistance. Hightower was going through a green light at the intersection when he slammed into a Honda Odyssey that was making a left-hand turn, police said. The Odyssey was occupied by a woman and five kids.

The indictment says Hightower was traveling at a "high rate of speed" without his lights or sirens activated. Local ABC affiliate KTRK, citing a police report, reported that even though Hightower had the green light, he was at fault for the crash due to his speeding and lack of lights and sirens.

Hightower and two of the kids were airlifted to the hospital. Two boys, Jude Russell, 10, and Ryver Russell, 8, were pronounced dead at the hospital. The three girls, ages 16, 14 and 3, suffered multiple fractures, a brain bleed and other injuries, a GoFundMe said. The officer underwent surgery on his leg, and he remains on medical leave, according to his agency. He worked for the department for over two years.

Baytown police said in a statement that Hightower is "cooperating fully with the legal process."

"This tragedy leaves us without words," Chief John Stringer said after the crash. "Our hearts are heavy with sorrow for everyone impacted. As a father I feel this loss deeply and my heart breaks for everyone involved. We extend our sincerest condolences to the family during this heartbreaking time."

Hightower's next court date is scheduled for Jan. 12.

Jude had a "beautiful and joyous spirit," his obituary said.

"Jude loved memorizing random facts and would often pose profound questions that he expected answers for," the obituary reads. "He was a boy whose body and mind were never still. Jude enjoyed fishing and playing and watching sports. Jude also had an affinity for harmless mischief and enjoyed pranks."

Ryver had a infectious laugh and an electric personality, the obituary stated.

"Ryver had an uninhibited imagination that allowed him to create beautiful art and weave the most intricate stories. Ryver valued others and cared for those around him deeply. Ryver was witty and never shied away from making a sassy comment or comeback," it said.