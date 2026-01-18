A Kentucky trio — the parents of two severely injured babies and the children's grandmother — is accused of child abuse worthy of a "special place in hell," according to police.

Yvonne Shanks, 49, is charged with child abuse, domestic violence assault, and child endangerment, according to Jefferson County jail records. She was booked into jail one day after her son, 27-year-old Nicholas Shanks, was charged with those same offenses, as well as possession of methamphetamine and promoting contraband. The 2-year-old's mother, 25-year-old Shelby Kuntz, was also charged with child abuse, domestic violence assault, and child endangerment.

Police said that the child was brought to the hospital in full cardiac arrest and that 911 was never called, local NBC affiliate WAVE reported. Hospital workers determined that the child had a skull fracture, several missing teeth, rib fractures, bruising, anemia from blood loss, and indicators of injuries to muscles, the pancreas, and the liver, according to local Fox affiliate WDRB.

After the 2-year-old was brought to the hospital, investigators went to the parents' home, where they discovered Yvonne Shanks — and another severely abused baby.

According to WDRB, Yvonne Shanks' arrest report says that a 1-year-old child was found laying on a bed in the master bedroom with "obvious signs of trauma." That child was also rushed to the hospital, where staff determined that the child had up to three possible skull fractures, a possible jawbone fracture, a liver injury, cuts above both eyes, at least one missing tooth, and severe anemia from blood loss into the child's head, belly, and soft tissue.

Yvonne Shanks reportedly told police that she had seen several injuries on the child, but did not call 911 or seek medical treatment. Nicholas Shanks and Kuntz reportedly told police that they were the only people who had custody of the children, and that no one else had been around them.

After he was taken to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, Nicholas Shanks was searched, and several pieces of a "loose translucent crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine" were found, WAVE reported, citing a police report. The defendant reportedly told officers that the substance was rock salt for roads; a K-9, however, apparently indicated that the substance was drugs.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Paul Humphrey called the alleged abuse at the hands of the parents "the lowest of the low," WDRB reported.

"There's a special place in hell for people like that," he said, according to the report.

All three defendants have pleaded not guilty. They have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 26.