A South Carolina babysitter who was supposed to be caring for a 10-month-old infant inflicted "extensive head and body injuries" that led to the boy's death.

Jacob Ray Wescott was sentenced to 33 years behind bars this week after a jury convicted him of homicide by child abuse, according to a press release from the Fifth Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office. Prosecutors say the Kershaw County fire department responded to Wescott's home on March 9, 2020, after 10-month-old Baby Jack stopped breathing.

Paramedics rushed the boy to a local hospital. He was later transferred to a children's hospital.

"Medical professionals determined the child sustained extensive head and body injuries, including a brain bleed and multiple bruises," prosecutors said.

Jack was taken off life support on March 11, 2020. An autopsy determined the boy died from injuries consistent with abusive head trauma, formerly known as shaken baby syndrome.

According to local ABC affiliate WACH, Wescott told deputies he fed the boy formula before the two fell asleep for about 90 minutes. Suddenly the child began "spazzing out." He stopped breathing and a witness in the home called 911.

There were two other minors at the home at the time, per WACH.

Detectives concluded that the trauma was no accident and that Wescott, then 23, hurt the baby intentionally. Authorities did not say in the press release what led up to the incident or describe Wescott's connection with the boy's family other than saying he was a babysitter.

"Our victim's advocate has been in contact with the mother of the child and all support we have available to us will be offered to her or has already been offered to her. We're just trying to help the family along the way," Sheriff Lee Boan said at the time.

A family friend said in a GoFundMe account description that Jack was cremated after his death.

"Baby Jack's mother has the heartbreaking task of signing the paperwork for his cremation," the account said. "She posted earlier that she should be planning his 1st birthday party, not his funeral. Just so sad and terribly unfair this tragedy."