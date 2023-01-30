Missing 15-Year-Old Michigan Girl Found Dead at Her High School After Mysterious Disappearance

Deputies announced that they found a missing 15-year-old girl dead at her high school. Now investigators must determine how Adriana “Addy” Davidson passed away.

“Just before 1:00pm today, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit located Adriana Davidson near the athletic fields of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School,” the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office wrote Monday afternoon . “At this early stage there are no indications of foul play. The Ann Arbor Police Department will be taking over the death investigation as the scene is within city limits.”

Speaking to WYZ in a Sunday report during the missing person case, her brother Anthony Lopez highlighted how a student allegedly found her phone on her school’s tennis courts on Friday afternoon and gave it to her best friend.

“When I found out that Addy was potentially missing, I knew right away she didn’t run away,” Lopez told the outlet. “The red flag for me was the phone.”

“What teenage girl just wanders off and leaves her phone and doesn’t contact someone?” Jackson said.

Her father John Davidson said he suspected foul play. Law enforcement reportedly now has Addy’s phone.

According to the sheriff’s office, Davidson last communicated with her family at around 9 a.m. on Friday when she was on the way to school in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She lived in nearby Scio Township.

“Adriana was last seen by friends around 11:00am outside of Pioneer High School,” deputies said.

Deputies reportedly confirmed through public bus video that she did arrive at school Friday morning. She left soon after and friends said she was not feeling well. Bus video showed her returning to school at around noon. She did not go inside. That was the last known sighting.

Lopez said one of her best friends shared a screenshot of their text exchange Friday.

“The text messages between her and her friend are time stamped at 12:26 p.m. where she [the friend] had texted my sister saying ‘You straight?’ and then Addy responded saying ‘No,'” he said.

Addy never responded after the friend wrote “Wym [What do you mean]?”

John Davidson said she did not return home in the afternoon. He called and texted her. In the past, she always answered.

“We’re going on what? Day 2 now?” he said in the Sunday report. “This is not my daughter.”

He called her friends and went to her school, but he did not find her.

Note: Updated with news that deputies found her body.

