A 39-year-old man is accused of smothering his mother to death with a pillow because she chided him "for his life choices and for not amounting to anything."

James Robert Hall has been charged with first-degree murder, unlawfully driving an automobile away, and larceny in a building. The charges were filed after an investigation began into the death of 59-year-old Kristine Lynn Hall.

On the evening of Nov. 24, James Hall and his mother were inside their home on Ash Street in Holly, Michigan. His mother had allowed him to move in there about six months to a year before, the Holly Police Department said.

As the defendant passed by his mother's bedroom, she began speaking to him and called him inside. According to James Hall, "she began verbally scolding him for his life choices and for not amounting to anything, which he said she was always telling him."

He had become "tired of hearing it," authorities said, and he "climbed on top of her, and used a pillow to smother her to death."

James Hall was reportedly busy in the hours after his mother's death. According to police, he first stole money and jewelry from her and then drove in her vehicle for around two hours to the area of Kalamazoo, about 140 miles west. Once there, he allegedly rented a room in Kalamazoo and "had been using the stolen money to gamble at a local casino."

Just before 2 p.m. the next day, Holly police officers were dispatched to Kristine Hall's home. They had been told that a family member was checking on her when he found her dead.

This man spoke with police and told them he was her brother, saying he and their mother "had been calling the victim with no answer, which was unusual for her." He added that they had all spent time together the previous night "and planned to meet again that day."

Kristine Hall's brother said he came to her home to check on her but found her vehicle missing and the doors locked. He forced a back door open and found her dead in her bed.

Officers observed the victim. She was "lying in bed, fully clothed, and appearing natural with no immediate visible signs of injury," police said, and the brother noted that she did not have any known life-threatening health issues.

Then he mentioned her son, saying "Kristine was afraid of James, slept with her bedroom door locked at night, and would never allow him to drive her vehicle." He reportedly had an open felony warrant for breaking and entering.

Upon further inspection, investigators "observed bruising on the victim's neck and other indicators suggestive of a struggle." The suspect and the vehicle were entered into the statewide law-enforcement network.

At some point, the suspect stopped at a store and used its phone to call his father and tell him he had killed his own mother. A clerk at the store told police that James Hall also "stated he was thinking about killing himself."

Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded, identifying Kristine Hall's stolen vehicle and the suspect inside it in the parking lot. "During their conversation with him, James told them he had recently killed his mother," the law enforcement agency said. They detained him.

Around the same time, the Holly Police Department was continuing to follow up on leads, and officers were called by Kristine Hall's daughter who stated that "James had contacted their father and admitted to killing his mother."

James Hall was interviewed, during which he explained what happened and "again confessed to killing his mother."

The following day, on Nov. 26, the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the victim's death a homicide caused by strangulation and suffocation. The defendant was booked into the Oakland County Jail.

James Hall was arraigned on Wednesday for the charges relating to his mother's death. He was denied bond.

"On behalf of the Holly Police Department, we offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family who loved and cared for Kristine," Holly Police Chief Jerry Narsh said. "James Hall was angry his mother was parenting him…so he killed her."

"He took the life … that gave him life. Then he took her money, her jewelry and her vehicle because he was challenged on his life choices. Then he went to a casino," the chief added.

Hall is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 23.